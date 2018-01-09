× Report: Suspect in St. George car theft blamed voices in her head, police say

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George Police arrested a woman Saturday in connection with a car theft in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant, according to St. George News.

Police said Jessica Nicole Spencer, 33, of LaVerkin, told them “she heard voices in her head telling her to take the car and find her daughter.”

According to a probable cause statement, an investigation of the incident happened after a man reported his Toyota Prius was stolen from the Wendy’s at 144 W. Brigham Rd.

St. George Police tracked a cellphone that had been left in the vehicle to an area off Bloomington Rd, the report states.

