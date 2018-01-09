× Police arrest suspect who allegedly burglarized West Jordan home while child slept inside

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Police arrested the suspect in a burglary that occurred in a West Jordan home, while a child slept inside.

Police said Thomas Arzon was taken into custody Monday night by US Marshalls, and was transported to West Jordan Police for questioning.

Arzon was reportedly booked into Salt Lake County Jail on outstanding warrants, as well as burglary/theft charges.

Police said that Arzon was also wanted outside of Utah.

Arzon allegedly crawled through two doggie doors to break into a West Jordan home last Wednesday. He didn’t know a 12-year-old boy was asleep inside the home at the time.