Murray Police Department seeks suspects who stole from Nordstrom

MURRAY, Utah – Murray detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two shoplifters, accused of stealing merchandise from Nordstrom in Fashion Place Mall.

Police said the incident occurred on Dec. 26, 2017.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects was asked to call Detective Dewald at 801-840-4000, or send the Murray Police Department a message on Facebook, referencing case number 17C024708.

In surveillance footage a female is pictured on the phone, holding several items. She has brown hair, and is wearing a grey shirt, and a black long sleeve jacket.

In a separate photo a male is also pictured. He has brown hair, and was wearing a leather-style jacket with a hood, and a blue and red shirt.

Photos of the not so stylish bandits can be seen below:

These crooks probably won’t be able to flaunt their stolen fashion when they’re put behind bars.