Man killed after being hit by car in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah - A man has died after being hit by a car in Midvale overnight.

Unified Police were called to the scene near 8000 S. and 300 E. at about 10 p.m.

Police said the driver of a Mustang hit a man with the vehicle.

The man died on scene.

Officers say there is no crosswalk in the area and the lighting is poor.

"It looks like he bounced off a car that was parked, so there's two cars that are involved, but one hit him," Unified Police Lt. Paul Barker said.

Authorities said they don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

The names of those involved have not been released.