Police investigating fatal crash in Vernal

VERNAL, Utah – Vernal Police confirmed that they were investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 40, near 1000 West Monday evening.

Police said traffic was being diverted around the crash, and drivers should expect delays in the area.

Public Information Officer Todd Royce with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) confirmed that that UHP was assisting the Vernal Police Department in the incident.

Police asked the public to watch out for emergency personnel working on the scene.

Information regarding the nature of the accident was not available at the time of this report.

A viewer told Fox 13 that there were police on scene, and that some streets were blocked off near the incident.

UDOT footage showed police cars near Main Street/US-40, near 100 S. in Vernal.

