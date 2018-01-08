Tooele County Sheriff seeks suspect of several car burglaries

STANSBURY PARK, Utah – Police are seeking information regarding a person of interest in several vehicle burglaries that occurred in the first week of January.

According to a post by the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, the individual in question burglarized several vehicles in the Stansbury Park area during the first week of January, 2018.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect, or the vehicle pictured to contact 435-882-5600, and ask for investigators.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office reminded the public to secure their cars, and valuable items in them every night to avoid burglaries.