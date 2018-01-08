× Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill has challenger running for his job from his own office

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill will have a challenger in his re-election, coming from his own office.

Nathan Evershed will formally announce Tuesday that he will run for the republican nomination for District Attorney.

Evershed is currently a homicide prosecutor. In a statement, Evershed touted his experience in court, and the experience he gained working in the DA’s office.

“For the past ten years it has been my privilege to be a prosecuting attorney inside the District Attorney’s Office, where i prosecuted everything from traffic tickets to homicide, gang cases to special victim cases,” Evershed said in a campaign video posted on Youtube. “I have spent my career working hard to earn the trust of my partners inside the criminal justice system, and I will work just as hard to earn your trust, should you elect me as district attorney.”

Sim Gill, who is a democrat, was not available for comment at the time of this report.

Watch Evershed’s Youtube video below: