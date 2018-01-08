× Provo Police Department announces name of new K9 unit

PROVO, Utah – After posting an online poll to name the newest K9 unit for the Provo Police Department, a decision has finally been made.

The adorable, 16-month-old Malinois-Shepherd mix will be named Odin. Police said the name was selected after it won 54 percent of the public’s votes.

A poll had been created for people to choose between the names Odin, and Drax. Democracy prevailed, and in the end, the Provo community was able to choose the Norse name for police department’s newest furry coworker.

The addition of Odin to Provo Police came shortly after Loki, a retired K9 unit for the department, passed away in December of 2017.