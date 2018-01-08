Police: Attempted ATM robberies with explosives in West Jordan, Salt Lake

West Jordan authorities are investigating after they say someone tried to blow up an ATM with a propane tank.

Officers said it happened Sunday at the Golden West Credit Union, 5639 W. Highlands Loop (7625 South) at 5 a.m.

Authorities said the suspect didn’t get away with any money.

Salt Lake City Police are investigating a similar incident reported overnight at the American First Credit Union at 1799 S. Pioneer Rd. (2700 W.) at about midnight.

Police have not confirmed if the incidents are related.

Officers have released information about suspects at this time.