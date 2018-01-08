Personal chef to the stars shares her recipes for Turkey Burgers and Carrot Ginger soup

Personal chef to the stars in Park City, Jenna McGregor, shared her recipes for Turkey Burgers and Carrot Ginger soup. To see more from Jenna go here.
5-INGREDIENT ROASTED CARROT GINGER SOUP
PREP: 15 MINUTES
COOK: 40 MINUTES
TOTAL: 55 MINUTES
Roasting the carrots brings a nice boost of flavor to this super-simple, scrumptious vegetarian soup plus it’s gluten free!
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 cups baby carrots or approx. 6 large carrots peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces (about 1 1/2 pounds of carrots)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 medium yellow onions, diced (about 4 cups)
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt + more to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper + more to taste
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- 1 thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, peeled and minced (about 2 tablespoons)
- 4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
- 1/2 cup full fat coconut milk
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Place carrots in a large bowl and drizzle one tablespoon of the olive oil over the top. Toss to coat and add 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and 1 teaspoon curry powder. Toss again. Spread in a single layer on a rimmed cookie sheet and bake, stirring/flipping every 15 minutes or so, until tender and browned in spots, about 30-40 minutes total. Remove from oven and let cool a bit.
- While the carrots are cooking, heat the remaining tablespoon of olive oil in a large soup pot over medium-low heat. Add the onions and cook until just beginning to brown, about 8 – 10 minutes. Add the ginger and the vegetable broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and let simmer for five minutes until ginger is tender. Remove from heat.
- When both the roasted carrots and the broth have cooled somewhat, add the carrots to the broth. Working with a blender in batches, puree the soup and return it to the pot; or use an immersion blender directly in the pot. Please make sure your soup has cooled enough to safely puree!
- Place pureed soup over medium heat and return to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and stir in the heavy whipping cream. Taste and add additional salt and pepper if desired. Serve.
Curried Turkey Burgers
Ingredients
1 lbs ground turkey breast
1/3 cup minced green onions
1/3 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro (might could sub parsley or mint if you really dislike cilantro)
1/3 panko breadcrumbs
1 Tbsp fresh ginger, peeled and minced (could probably sub 1/2 tsp ground ginger)
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tsp kosher salt
1 Tbsp curry paste or curry powder
2 Tbsp mango chutney
1 Tbsp harissa seasoning
extra virgin olive oil for brushing
For serving
5 hamburger buns, toasted if desired
leaf lettuce
Mango chutney
sliced red onion
slice fresh tomato
Harissa mayo optional (recipe below)
Directions
- In a large bowl, combine ingredients ground turkey through harissa and form into 4 patties.
2. Brush patties with a little olive oil. Heat a skillet or grill pan and cook patties 5-6 minutes on each side over medium-high heat or until cooked through.
3. For serving, add lettuce, sliced tomato, mango chutney, red onion and harissa mayo on a toasted hamburger bun with the patties and enjoy!
*To make the harissa mayo, combine 1 tbsp harissa sauce, 1/3 cup plain mayo, 2 Tbsp mayo. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve over burgers.