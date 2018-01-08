Murray police seek two persons of interest in storage unit break-ins

MURRAY, Utah – Murray detectives are attempting to identify two individuals, who are suspects in multiple storage unit break-ins.

According to a Facebook post by the Murray Police Department, the break-ins occurred at a storage unit facility on 4300 S. Commerce Dr. (300 W.)

The suspects appear in surveillance footage to be a male and a female. They are pictured driving a dark grey compact Toyota.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or vehicle to contact Detective Dewald at 801-264-2571, or dispatch at 801-840-4000. Individuals with information regarding the case can also message the police department on Facebook, and reference case number 18C000249.

Pictures of the suspects and video can be seen below: (courtesy Murray Police Department)