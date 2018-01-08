× Hatch comments on potential Oprah Winfrey presidential bid, calls her a ‘winner’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Orrin Hatch surprised many Monday, when he said he would like to sit down with Oprah Winfrey, and help her bring people together if she decided to run for president.

According to TMZ, Hatch, who is retiring this year, told reporters at Reagan National Airport in D.C., “That’d be great, she’s a great soul,” when asked about a potential 2020 run by Winfrey.

“I think a lot of people would consider her, because she’s a winner,” Hatch told TMZ.

When asked if Winfrey would be able to bring both parties together in Washington, Hatch said it would be a “tough job.”

“I’d like to sit down with her and help her if I could,” Hatch told TMZ. According to a spokesperson for Hatch, this comment was made about bringing people together, and not about helping Winfrey run for president specifically.

He also stated that if Winfrey handled the campaign right, she would have a serious chance of winning.

Watch the full video from TMZ below:

TRANSCRIPT

TMZ: Oprah Winfrey said she might run for president. People are thinking that right now.

Sen. Orrin Hatch: That’d be great. She’s a great soul.

TMZ: Do you think she would at least have a chance for defeating President Trump?

Hatch: I think a lot of people would consider her because she’s a… she’s a… she’s a winner.

TMZ: With how politics are now, she doesn’t go real hard in arguments and everything like that. Do you think she could bring both parties together, with her stance?

Hatch: Well, that remains to be seen. That’d be a tough job.

TMZ: It is. OK. What else would she have to look forward to? I know it’s gonna be some hard work.

Hatch: That’s right.

TMZ: What would be the obstacles?

Hatch: It’s a, it’s a real hard job. I’d like to sit down with her and help her if I could.

TMZ: OK.

Hatch: OK?

TMZ: So you ready to cross the aisles already?

Hatch: You bet. Good to see you.

TMZ: So would she have a serious chance, if she decided?

Hatch: I… I think a lot of people like her enough that, if she handled it right, she could have a serious chance.

TMZ: All right, thank you so much, Senator.

Hatch: But it’d be uphill.

TMZ: OK. Should President Trump be scared right now, a little?

Hatch: Not sure.

The full TMZ article can be found here.