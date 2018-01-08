Dense fog halts numerous flights in and out of SLC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Thick fog canceled flights at Salt Lake International Airport Sunday night and Monday morning.

Salt Lake City International Airport spokesperson Jasen Asay said almost 50 flights were canceled Sunday night, and another 11 were canceled Monday morning. One other flight was diverted to Provo’s airport.

“It takes a great effort and teamwork from everybody involved airport, the FAA the airlines, everybody working together to make sure as many flights as possible can go, and travelers are safe,” said Asay.

Passengers had to make alternate arrangements for those who had to stay overnight.

The airport said travelers need to look for text and email updates from their airline often during any inclement weather.