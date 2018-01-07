Residents displaced, dog killed in structure fire in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah – A fire destroyed a rental property occupied by four people in Clearfield late Saturday night.

Firefighters received the call at around 11:55 p.m. When they arrived, they found flames coming out of the windows in the front and back of the house, which is located near 1000 South and 550 East.

“The house will be condemned,” said Chief Mike Becraft of the North Davis Fire District. “It will be boarded up. It’s non-livable. Nobody can live in this property.”

Firefighters are investigating the exact cause of the blaze. So far, they aren’t calling the fire suspicious.

“I’m not going to call it suspicious right now,” Chief Becraft said. “The fire started in the basement and that’s where we’re trying to determine exactly the cause.”

Talisha Bryant lived in the building. She wasn’t home when the fire started.

“I just came home in the middle of the night, just pulled up and there was a fire truck here and there was a hose going into my house, and it took a few minutes to realize what was going on,” Bryant said.

Except for a few clothes she was able to salvage, Bryant lost everything in the fire, including her 5-year-old dog.

“She was a Bullypit; she looked like The Hulk,” Bryant said when describing her dog, Koda. “Everyone remembered my dog everywhere we went. She went with me everywhere.”

Bryant is still in shock as she comes to terms with this tragedy. With only a few belongings to her name, she now wonders what she’ll do next.

“No idea,” Bryant said. “Got to find a new place to live. Maybe a new dog, someday.”