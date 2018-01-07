× Man injured in auto-pedestrian crash in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — A man suffered injuries Sunday night when he was struck by a car in Kearns.

Lt. Brian Lorhke of the Unified Police Department said an 18-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and suffered some injuries.

Lohrke said the patient will likely be transported to a hospital, but specific details about the nature and severity of his injuries were not immediately available.

The crash occurred near a Unified Police Substation in Kearns at 4250 West and 5415 South. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash shortly after 8 p.m.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.