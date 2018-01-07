Iron County gets an emergency phone coverage boost

IRON COUNTY – What started as a cellphone coverage concern at an Iron County shooting range, has become an important solution for emergency situations throughout the area.

According to St. George News, Iron County Commissioners have installed emergency satellite phone at the Iron Couty Shooting range and at the Woods Ranch in Cedar Canyon. They say funding was acquired by the Emergency Management Coordinator, John Higley.

“The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is very excited about the addition of these satellite phones in these remote locations,” Iron County Sheriff Mark Gower told St. George News. “This will help all emergency services in Iron County to rapidly respond to emergencies where there is little or no cell phone coverage.”

Officials say while they are excited about the installations, they hope there is “never a need for the phones.”

Read the full story here by St. George News