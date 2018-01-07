Family hopes to find good Samaritans who helped couple injured in crash on Bangerter Highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY – A family is trying to find the three good Samaritans who pulled their loved one out of a car that nearly caught on fire after a violent crash on Bangerter Highway early Sunday morning.

That man, Tylor Beynon, is in the hospital Sunday night. His wife, Kiersten, suffered minor injuries.

He has no idea who stopped to help him, and all he wants is the chance to say: "Thank you."

Beynon and his wife were on Bangerter Highway near 5400 South when they were struck by a suspected drunk driver. His mother, Donna Rackley, was on the phone with Kiersten at the time.

“I heard somebody tell her to get off the phone, that they needed to get her out of the car because the car was on fire,” Rackley recalls.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

“He remembers three men trying to tear the door open, and they couldn’t get it open, and so they had broken a window out and pulled him out,” Rackley said.

The good Samaritans stayed at his side on the highway, grabbing their own blanket to keep him warm.

“Once he was out, somebody covered him with this blanket," Rackley said, holding up a blanket with an M&Ms design.

Kiersten escaped with minor injuries, but Tylor broke his hip, neck, wrist, ribs and femur. He also fractured his pelvis.

He’s scheduled for surgery on Monday.

“He would like to find the people who saved his life,” Rackley said.

The Beynons have no idea who came to Tyler’s aid on this dark stretch of highway.

“We’re putting a plea out to whoever helped my son to please, please contact us,” Rackley said.

The driver of the car suspected of causing the crash was also hurt and was taken to a local hospital. Police are waiting for the results of a blood test to determine if he was intoxicated.