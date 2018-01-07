3 Questions with Bob Evans: Senator Orrin Hatch on his upcoming retirement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- An era in Utah politics is coming to an end with the announcement Senator Orrin Hatch will retire at the end of his current term, and it’s looking more like Mitt Romney will indeed run to fill the vacancy.

Senator Hatch authored or co-authored literally hundreds of bills over his political career, and he is the longest-serving Republican senator in history.

This week Senator Hatch joined Bob Evans for 3 Questions:

If Gov. Romney does end up replacing you in the Senate, how do you see his chilly relationship with Donald Trump affecting the people of Utah and Romney’s effectiveness as a Senator? You’ve become one of the most influential senators in US history, and, at the same time, one of the most influential Latter-day Saints. Do you see that as part of your legacy? What is the key to making a very polarized environment in Washington more civil?

See the video below for the extended interview with Senator Orrin Hatch: