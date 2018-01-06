Wanted with Scott McKane: suspects sought in four theft cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's first case, Logan Police are looking for help identifying a woman accused of cashing checks stolen during a recent spree of vehicle burglaries. Police say the woman may be wearing a wig to disguise herself in the photos. She was driving a silver Kia with a stolen license plate. Anyone with information should call Det. Wursten at 435-716-9485.

In Orem, police are hoping someone can identify a suspect who made off with some packages on December 29. Anyone with information should call 801-229-7070 and ask for Sgt. Darcy Simmons.

Murray Police are also looking for a suspect in a package theft. They say the woman stole a package off a porch, and anyone who recognizes her should call Murray PD at 801-840-4000 and reference case # 17C024359.

Our fourth and final case is also out of Murray, but involves stolen bicycles. Police say the suspects stole the bikes from a garage in the area of 1000 East and 5555 South on December 1. Call Det. Dewald at 801-264-2571 if you recognize them.