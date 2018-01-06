× Utah’s Nathan Chen wins second straight US Figure Skating Championship

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Utah’s Nathan Chen won his second straight US Figure Skating Championship Saturday with a routine that featured five quads.

Chen, who was born in Salt Lake City, won the 2018 US Figure Skating Championships and solidified his position as an Olympic medal threat, according to a press release from Team USA.

The 18-year-old Chen scored 315.23 points, beating the next closest competitor by 40.72 points. He once again landed five quads, repeating a feat that made him the youngest ever skater to win the championship at last year’s event.

Chen is the first back-to-back US men’s champion since Jeremy Abbot in 2009 and 2010.

Second place went to Ross Miner, who scored 274.51 points. Vincent Zhou came in third place with 273.83 points. Adam Rippon came in fourth with 268.34 points.

Team USA says at this point it is unclear which two skaters will accompany Chen in representing the United States in the upcoming Olympics.