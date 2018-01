× Powerball numbers for Saturday announced

Powerball numbers were announced Saturday night as the estimated jackpot climbed above $570 million.

The Powerball numbers for Saturday, January 6, are: 12-61-30-29-33 Powerball: 26

While Utah does not have a lottery, many residents of the Beehive State made the trip to Wyoming to try their luck Saturday.

If no one chose the winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing, the next shot at the prize will be Wednesday, January 10.