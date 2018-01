× All clear after ‘suspicious package’ closes downtown Salt Lake City streets

SALT LAKE CITY – Roads are back open after authorities blocked S. Temple between 300 E. and 400 E. to investigate reports of a “suspicious package” Friday.

Officials determined the package was not a threat at about 11 a.m.

Salt Lake City Police responded to the situation just after 10 a.m. and asked people to avoid the area.