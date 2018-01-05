salmon with asparagus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients

· 1 Coconut Oil or Olive Oil

· Salt and pepper

· 2 4oz salmon fillets (Skin on)

· 3 cloves garlic

· 1 cup heavy cream

· ½ cup fish stock or water

· Two Lemons

· 1 tbs of all purpose flour

· 1 teaspoon cornstarch

· 1 Tablespoon water

· 1 Tablespoon fresh dill, chopped

· 6 Medium Sized asparagus

1) Pan Seared Salmon and asparagus with a creamy lemon dill sauce.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Gently coat the non skin side of the salmon in flour then pat "dry" so their are no remaining lumps. Season well on both the top and bottom of the filet with salt and pepper. Preheat your pan to a medium high heat with a tbs or two of coconut oil. Gently play your Salmon flour side down into the pan. You should hear a nice sizzle immediately if your pan is preheated. Increase heat to high and sear salmon until golden brown for about 45 sec to 1 minute. Remove salmon skin side facing down into a separate container and place directly into the oven. Cook at 350 for 7 min or until an internal temperature of 133.

Use the juices of the pan to pan sear your asparagus with a touch more oil add two cloves of crushed garlic. Flash fry until the asparagus takes on a warm color than add lemon juices and salt and pepper. Cook the aspargus in the lemon juice for 1 min then remove from pan and add to the salmon in the oven to keep warm.

To finish the sauce add cream on a medium low heat with fish stock and lemon juice. Bring to a simmer and thicken with cornstarch and warm water mixture. Finish with finely choopped dill.

2) Steam Salmon and asparagus with a creamy lemon dill sauce.

Prepare your salmon by seasoning with salt and pepper add a touch of olive oil. Do the same with your asparagus. In a steamer oven or a lightly boiling pot of water with a steamer setup place the salmon in skin side down. Cook the salmon until it reaches an internal temperature of 133 or until it reaches desired pinkness. Add the asparagus in halfway through cook time and it will come out perfect right when the salmon is ready.

Use above directions to make a quick lemon dill sauce.