Police warn public about jury duty phone scam in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Police are warning people in Salt Lake County about a recent phone scam where the caller impersonates an employee of the sheriff’s office.

Unified Police and the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office stated Friday that the most recent scam calls involve someone who identifies themselves as a sheriff’s deputy or a member of the sheriff’s office administration team.

The caller tells the victim they recently missed jury duty, resulting in a warrant for their arrest. The caller then tries to get the victim to meet at various government locations to pay a fine and make the warrant or charge go away.

The suspect’s voicemail states it is the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Court Services department.

“Unified Police Department or the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, would never ask anyone for money over the phone or ask anyone to wire them money or meet in a parking lot to receive money,” the sheriff’s office states. “Courts are responsible for reconciling outstanding fines.”

Police ask anyone who has been a victim of this scam, or anyone who has more information about the suspect(s), to call authorities at 801-743-7000.