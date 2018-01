Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Police in Ohio brought home the bacon Thursday after a hog-wild chase.

Neighbors called police after finding the ham-cicle out in the cold, running around an apartment complex parking lot.

The officers used Rice Krispies to lure the pig and then cornered it, according to WCMH.

The animal is safe and now the local humane society is caring for the little hamlet.

When asked what the pig was wanted for, officers said "hamicide."