Mitt Romney, Pres. Trump share phone call amid Senate run rumors

President Donald Trump spoke to Mitt Romney on the phone Thursday night, according to Politico.

This news comes amid much speculation that Romney is preparing to run for Senate in Utah.

According to Politico, the call was less than 10 minutes and ended with Trump wishing Romney well.

Utah’s Senate seat is opening because Sen. Orrin Hatch is retiring, even after Pres. Trump asked him to reconsider.

Back in March of 2016, Romney called Trump a “phony who makes worthless promises.”

After the election, the pair met and discussed Romney as a potential Secretary of State.