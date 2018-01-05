Important tips from Wild Aware Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There just might be more deer and moose living in Utah than there are people, which is why it's important to know a thing or two about them.

Wild Aware Utah is a wildlife education and safety program through Utah's Hogle Zoo. They have the five most important things you should know when it comes to moose and mule deer to not only keep yourself safe but to keep them safe as well.

Check out the video above to see what the five tips are!

Visit www.wildawareutah.org for more helpful tips and information!