Hearts 4 Paws: Shiver the Miniature Pinscher

Meet Shiver, a tiny 7-pound Miniature Pinscher girl who's 5 years old.

This girly pup may be small and sweet but is extremely protective of her family and people she loves.

Shiver is housebroken, spayed, microchipped and current on all her vaccinations.

She would make the perfect little lap dog since she loves to cuddle and even likes to sleep under the covers. If you're interested in adopting Shiver, her adoption fee is $200.

Hearts 4 paws is also doing adoptions this Saturday, January 6 at the West Valley Petco from 1 pm to 5 pm with tons of other great dogs who're looking to be adopted.

They are also always looking for foster homes to foster these animals until they get adopted. The most foster homes they have, the more animal lives they can save.

To adopt Shiver or other animals, or for more information on becoming a foster home, visit www.hearts4paws.org