From tech features to performance on roads and off, Fox 13 Car-guy Brian Champagne puts the Jeep Compass Trailhawk and the Mitsubishi Outlander GT through their paces. See the video above for the side-by-side comparison.
Comparing SUVs from Jeep and Mitsubishi
-
American Fork teen dies one week after rollover crash in Pleasant Grove
-
Uintah County teen killed after jeep rolls on hillside
-
High-speed chase ends in Helper with arrest, recovery of $20,000 in stolen goods
-
Man with 17 past traffic violations sentenced to prison for fatal Provo crash
-
Another North Korean soldier defects across demilitarized zone
-
-
Driver suspected of DUI after West Jordan rollover
-
One killed in suspected road rage incident near Mesquite
-
DA rules fatal officer-involved shooting in SLC Maverik parking lot legally justified
-
Car crashes and catches on fire in Orem, police blame uncleared windshield
-
Mix up by Murray Police leads to terrifying traffic stop
-
-
Charging cars, changing minds with Chevy Bolt
-
Lost emu found after four harrowing nights
-
Teen who died in Springville crash identified