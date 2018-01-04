Winter storm on East Coast cancels, delays flights at Salt Lake City International Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Thousands of flights to and from the East Coast were canceled or delayed Thursday due to a winter storm, including several flights at Salt Lake City International Airport.

Ruggero Bozotti and his family were like many others all over the country Thursday afternoon: stuck with a canceled flight. They spoke with FOX 13 News as they waited in Salt Lake City International Airport.

“So we lost two days here, so we’re stranded here for two days," Bozotti said.

He explained they were supposed to fly back to New York Thursday after spending a week in Park City, but the soonest they can get home now is Saturday.

“Definitely not working tomorrow…” laughed Michelle McCallum, who was traveling with Bozotti.

She said she did not mind a couple of extra days in Utah, although she wished there was more snow for skiing during that time.

Airport spokesperson Nancy Volmer said with the exception of 17 canceled and 39 delayed flights Thursday afternoon, flights were "on schedule and running smoothly."

She said, on average, about 330 flights depart from Salt Lake every day, so the number of impacted flights were not too bad. She said flights to and from JFK, Newark and Boston saw the the most impact.

She suggested: “I think it’s just always good to be prepared before you come out to the airport, just to allow plenty of time whether or not your flight has been cancelled or delayed.”

Travelers should keep up to date with their airline. FlightAware provides accurate information on delays and cancellations, as well. McCallum suggested you do not miss any emails that could notify travelers of a change.

“If you get that email, I would rebook your flight right away," McCallum said. "Otherwise you could potentially be stranded for more than two days."