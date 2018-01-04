× Utah teacher fired after students shown nude art reaches settlement with school district

HYRUM, Utah — A Utah school teacher who was fired over an art project that included nude paintings says he has reached a settlement with the Cache County School District.

Mateo Rueda stated in a blog post that he and the school district “agreed on a fair settlement of mutual satisfaction. I won’t be teaching at Lincoln Elementary anymore for it would be too disruptive. My name is clean and I will still be a professional educator.”

Rueda stated the last month has been “distressing” for him and his family. He states he will miss the children at the school. He also thanked those who supported him after the firing.

“Thank you my friends from Cache Valley for bringing this situation to the light of the rational thinking progressive world,” Rueda wrote. “Let this be an example that we can create consciousness in this narrow minded societies.”

Rueda was fired after he used some post cards in an art exercise, and those post cards featured famous works of art that included several nude paintings. The post cards were available in the school’s library and were purchased by the school district.

Cache County School District released this statement regarding the settlement: