Tips for flying with kids

Jaron and Paul from SLC Flight Watch give us simple tips to take the stress out of flying with kids.

• Pre-print your boarding passes

Eliminate waiting in an extra line just to do something you could do at home.

• Use backpacks for carry-ons

Keep your hands available for whatever comes up. Backpacks also have easy access pockets that you can put your liquids in to make security easier or to have quick access to documents you might need.

• Make them a dollar-store flight bag

Include a few toys and coloring books to keep them entertained. Make it cheap so you don't feel bad it it gets lost or tossed. You can either make it a surprise or take them with you to make their own bag.

• Dress them comfortably. Layers are your friend

You never know if your airplane is going to be too hot or too cold. Think about layering to make whatever situation you get more comfortable. Example: a t-shirt under a hoodie or jacket.

• Realize beforehand that your airport experience is going to be slower than what you might be used to

Take time during your trip to acknowledge your stress. You knew that it would be a tad slower and with a few possible unplanned "adventures" but you're doing it with and for people you love.

