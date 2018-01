Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kathryn Allen, Designer and Rep at Emser Tile along with Kobly Colledge, show us how to easily lay and grout tile.

SaltLakeHomeShow.com

Kathryn will be on the Design Stage at the Salt Lake Home Show on:

Saturday, Jan. 6 at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7 at 2:00 p.m.