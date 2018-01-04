Salt Lake City cab driver carjacked at knife-point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Some scary moments for a taxi driver after someone carjacked him at knife-point.

Salt Lake City Police say a caller alerted them to the carjacking around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday near 1500 S. State Street.

Investigators say officers worked with the taxi company to track the cab's movements, using the GPS inside the vehicle.

Salt Lake City Police caught up to the car around 700 E. 3300 S in Millcreek.

Utah Highway Patrol and Unified Police tried to stop the carjacker using spike strips, but those didn't stop the carjacker so police chased the taxi all the way up 900 E. until the driver stopped near 600 E. 400 S in Salt Lake City.

Officers used tear gas to flush two suspects out of the car.

Police say the driver still didn't want to get out so officers used a K-9 to take him into custody.

Investigators say the victim identified both the driver and his female accomplice as the carjacking suspects.

Officers say the man they arrested is a known gang member.