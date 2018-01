× Report: Newly-elected Utah mayor takes oath of office, immediately resigns

EAST CARBON, Utah — Harry Goslin Jr., who was elected to the office of Mayor of East Carbon in November, took his oath of office Tuesday and immediately announced his resignation, ETV News reports.

Goslin won the mayoral race against incumbent Doug Parsons, the report said.

According to ETV News, Goslin cited personal issues and family health circumstances as the reasons behind his resignation.

