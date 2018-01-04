Recipe: Spaghetti 3 ways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Lesli Sommerdorf from Harmons shows us how to make switch things up with classic spaghetti.

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 4

Ingredients:

Salt

1 lb spaghetti

2 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp vegetable oil

1 1/2 Tbsp chopped onion

1/2 lb mild Italian sausage, casings removed, broken into small pieces

1 (14-oz) can diced tomatoes

Freshly ground black pepper

Freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Instructions:

Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the spaghetti and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, 10-12 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large frying pan over medium-high heat, add the butter and oil. Add the onion and cook until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the sausage and cook until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the tomatoes and continue to cook, about 5 minutes.

Reserve 1 cup pasta cooking water. Drain the pasta in a colander and transfer to the frying pan. Toss the pasta in the sauce. Add a little pasta water if the sauce is too thick. Serve with grated cheese.

Spaghetti with Lemon-Cream Sauce

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 4

Ingredients:

Salt

1 lb spaghetti

1/4 tsp saffron threads

1 1/4 cups heavy cream

1 cup chicken broth

1 Tbsp freshly grated lemon zest

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

Instructions:

Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the spaghetti and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, 10-12 minutes.

In a large frying pan over medium heat, combine the cream, broth and lemon zest. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, soak the saffron threads in 1/4 cup hot water for 5 minutes.

Reserve 1 cup pasta cooking water. Drain the pasta in a colander and transfer to the frying pan. Toss the pasta in the sauce. Add the saffron threads and liquid and toss to combine.

Spaghetti with Walnut Sauce

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 4

Ingredients:

Salt

1 lb whole wheat pasta

1 cup walnut pieces

3 Tbsp plain breadcrumbs

3 Tbsp olive oil

3 Tbsp Italian flat-leaf parsley

1 clove garlic

1/4 cup butter, at room temperature

2 Tbsp heavy cream

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Instructions:

Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the spaghetti and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, 10-12 minutes.

Bring a saucepan of water to a boil over high heat. Add the walnuts and blanch, 1-2 minutes. Drain in a fine-mesh sieve. Slip off the skins and dry nuts on paper towels. Coarsely chop and set aside 1/4 cup nuts.

In a food processor, add the remaining 3/4 cup walnuts, breadcrumbs, oil, parsley and garlic. Process until a paste forms. Transfer to a large bowl. Add the butter and cream, season with salt and pepper and stir until mixture is combined.

Reserve 1 cup pasta cooking water. Drain the pasta in a colander and transfer to the large bowl. Toss the pasta in the sauce. Serve with grated cheese.