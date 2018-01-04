× Police seek help locating stolen Provo City Power truck

PROVO, Utah — Police in Provo are looking for a stolen Provo City Power truck Thursday.

Police say the 2006 white Chevy long-bed half-ton truck has a yellow power logo on its doors and was stolen from the city shops.

The truck has license plate 76393 ex and the truck has a #31 on the tailgate.

Police say a Hispanic male stole the truck and drove it through a fence to exit the shops, causing some damage to the front-end of the vehicle. The theft occurred around 2:56 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone who sees the power truck is asked to call Provo Police. Dispatch can be reached at 801-852-6210.

