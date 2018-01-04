Get outdoors and celebrate Winterfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Devan Chavez with Utah State Parks tells us about Winterfest events happening across the state of Utah.

1) Wasatch Mountain Winter Festival - Jan. 20, 2018; 10 am-Noon

- All equipment is free to use! Come cross-country ski, snow bike, and snowshoe.

- Park employees will be there for instructions and fun!

- Drawings for fun prizes will be held throughout the day.

- Preregister by calling the park at 435-654-1791.

- Make sure you know your shoe size and height!

2) East Canyon Winterfest - Jan 20. 2018

- Fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

- Snowmobile, sled, ice fish, x-country, MORE.

- FROZEN T-Shirt and Frosty Snow Toes contest. Prizes for winners.

- We`ll also have a special Snow Queen who will be there with pics for the kids.

- Snowmobile drag races are a possibility if snow and ice conditions allow. Check back!

3) Bear Lake Monster Winterfest - Jan. 27, 2018

- This annual event kick`s off at dawn with the Cisco Disco. Don`t forget your fish license.

- Monster Plunge at 2 p.m. Take the PLUNGE. Prizes for best costumes, raffle.

Register now for cheap, or register at the door.

- Cisco Tournament. Bring your biggest-little Cisco.

- Outdoor Expo with food, crafts, and outdoor vendors.

- Chili Cook-off from 9am-Noon. Public tasting and awards!

You can get more information here.