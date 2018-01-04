× Donovan Mitchell named Western Conference Rookie of the Month

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is the Kia NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December, the NBA announced Thursday.

According to the Utah Jazz, Mitchell averaged 23.1 points per game (best among rookies), 3.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 34.3 minutes per game during the month of December.

The 6-3 guard totaled 300 points, 49 assists, 44 rebounds and 23 steals in December. That performance makes him only the fourth rookie since 1963-64 to amass at least 300 points, 40 rebounds and 20 steals during the month of December.

Mitchell had seven games with 25 points or more during the month, and he led all rookies in fourth quarter scoring with an average of 9.1 fourth quarter points per game. That 9.1 ties Mitchell for third among all players in the NBA.

Mitchell set a Utah Jazz single-game rookie record December 1 against the Pelicans when he scored 41 points.

According to the Jazz, “The 21-year-old becomes the fourth player in franchise history to win the monthly rookie honor, joining Karl Malone (December 1985), Trey Burke (December 2013, January 2014 and April 2014) and teammate Rodney Hood (April 2015). The award, which has been given monthly since the 1981-82 season, was originally the NBA Rookie of the Month before splitting into Eastern and Western Conference Rookies of the Month in 2001-02.”

The press release from the Jazz also included highlights from some of Mitchell’s most productive December performances:

Dec. 1 vs. New Orleans: Scored a career-high 41 points, setting a Jazz rookie single-game scoring record and tallying the first 40-plus point outing by a rookie since 2010-11, also adding four rebounds and four assists in a win against the Pelicans, 114-108.

Dec. 5 at Oklahoma City: Had 31 points, five steals and four assists against the Thunder, becoming the first rookie since 2007-08 to total 30 points and five-or-more steals in a game.

Dec. 7 at vs. Houston: Finished with 26 points, four rebounds and four assists against the Rockets.

Dec. 13 at Chicago: Logged 32 points, six assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in Chicago against the Bulls.

Dec. 30 vs. Cleveland: Led the Jazz to a 104-101 victory, recording 29 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals against the Cavaliers.