Beef and Tomato Penne Pasta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

10 oz. penne pasta

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 small white onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, diced

1 lb. ground beef

1 1/2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

3 tablespoons tomato paste

1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce

1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

3/4 cup fresh parmesan cheese, grated

Few fresh basil leaves, for garnish

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Cook the penne pasta according to package directions. When draining pasta, reserve 1 cup of the liquid.

In a Dutch oven or large pot up to medium high heat, add the oil. Cook the onion, garlic and ground beef with salt and pepper until onion is softened and beef is browned. Drain grease from pot. Add cherry or grape tomatoes; cook for 1-2 minutes. Add 1 cup of reserved liquid, tomato paste, sauce, diced tomatoes, basil, oregano, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, for 5-6 minutes.

Serve desired amount of beef and tomato sauce over cooked pasta. Sprinkle each serving with parmesan cheese and garnish with basil. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: UT Beef Council