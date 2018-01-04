After Salt Lake’s loss, another comic con changes its name — but also goes to court

SALT LAKE CITY — In the aftermath of Salt Lake Comic Con’s legal defeat to San Diego Comic-Con, another pop culture event has dropped its name.

Phoenix Comic Con announced it would rebrand itself “Phoenix Comic Fest.” The announcement was made in a tweet posted earlier this week.

In recent months, the use of the word Comic-Con, and its many forms, has become litigious. We would prefer to focus on creating the best events and experiences for our attendees. Therefore, effective immediately, our event held annually in Phoenix in the spring will be rebranded — Phoenix Comic Fest (@PhxComicFest) January 2, 2018

At the same time, Square Egg Productions, which produces the newly minted “Phoenix Comic Fest,” filed papers in an Arizona federal court to ask for a ruling declaring they are not violating San Diego Comic-Con’s trademark.

San Diego Comic-Con International sued Salt Lake Comic Con, arguing it infringed on its trademark on the words “comic con.” A jury sided with San Diego, and ordered Salt Lake organizers to pay $20,000 in damages.

Salt Lake Comic Con is contemplating an appeal.

FOX 13 reported in December that as a result of the litigation, Salt Lake Comic Con was looking at re-branding itself as “Fan X.” Other events have dropped the term, while others (like New York Comic Con) have said they will stick with it.