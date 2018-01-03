What is Skinny Utah?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The average American gains 5 to 7 pounds over the holidays and starting this week there`s a huge rush on all the local health clubs, but for most people, that`s NOT the best way to get started.

Most fitness experts and dieticians would say that 80-90% of weight loss depends on what you put in your mouth. If you don`t learn to eat right, all the exercise in the world isn`t going to help you lose those extra pounds.

Skip the gym and go to the Skinny Utah website or call 801.376.2101 and schedule your free consultation. They do a complete body composition analysis and give you a copy of the results.

They promise they will help you lose 20-40 pounds in 40 days and then teach you how to keep it off. There is special pricing for couples so you can bring a friend or family member and save some money and lose weight.

At Skinny Utah, the second person is half price. So don`t wait, schedule your free consultation and body composition today. Offices in Lehi and Centerville. Skinnyutah.com for more information.