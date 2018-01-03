Sen. Hatch talked with members of Romney family leading up to retirement decision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In an interview on Fox 13 News' Live at Four, Senator Orrin Hatch said he didn't discuss his retirement with Mitt Romney in recent weeks, but he had been in communication with members of the Romney family.

Hatch also talked about his experience with late LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson, he continued his praise of President Donald Trump, and he said one of his hallmark achievements, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), will be renewed in the coming months.

See the video above for the full interview with Senator Orrin Hatch.