× Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Houck retires, endorses Jen Dailey-Provost

SALT LAKE CITY — Democratic Representative, Rebecca Chavez-Houck, announced her retirement and is now endorsing Jen Dailey-Provost to be her successor.

After ten years of service as the representative for District 24, Chavez-Houck will be stepping down from her seat prior to this year’s midterm election.

“I think that I’ve done good work for the people here in House District 24, but I think there are people out there who have some really great ideas that can represent the district well and can move forward with the policies I have started on,” Chavez-Houck said.

Rep. Chavez-Houck said she is now endorsing Jen Dailey-Provost to take her seat because of her work as an advocate, experience with health policies, criminal justice and other issues prevalent on the hill.

“Most definitely excited about supporting Jen Dailey-Provost, because she has the years of experience on the hill as an advocate, she knows the process, she knows the people, she knows the procedures and I am looking forward to being well represented by her,” Chavez-Houck said.

All 75 seats are up for election in 2018. The general election will take place November 6.