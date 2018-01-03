Nettie Frank shows us how to make fluffy chocolate frosting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nettie Frank is a private chef and the creator of Beyond Glazed Doughnuts. She breaks down cooking techniques for the average home cook in order to get the whole family back into the kitchen.

Chocolate Frosting

2 Sticks of butter—softened

1 C. Cocoa powder

2 tsp. Vanilla

1C. Evaporated milk

2 lbs. Powdered sugar

Combine butter and cocoa powder in a mixer using the paddle attachment Add vanilla Add half of the powdered sugar and half of the evaporated milk Mix for a few minutes before adding the remainder of the sugar and milk

Nettie will be on the Kitchen Stage at the Salt Lake Home Show on:

Friday, Jan. 5 at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6 at 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7 at 1:00 p.m.

Home Show January 5th-7th at the Mountain America Expo Center

saltlakehomeshow.com

Get $3 off your ticket by using the code glaze on the home show website.