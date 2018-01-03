Man wanted in Weber County drunk driving crash that killed woman in his car

WEBER COUNTY, Utah – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in a fatal drunk driving crash.

Deputies said a warrant has been issued for Derek Lyle Hendricks for the Nov. 21 crash near 1900 W. 1200 S. that killed 32-year-old Amber Lawrence of Layton, who was riding in his car.

Weber County Lt. Matt Jenson said Hendricks hit a car near 1900 W. 1200 S. on Nov. 21, 2017, and sped from the scene.

Jensen said the hit-and-run left the other car with minor damage and no one inside was injured.

Moments later, a witness called 911 about a rollover crash at 4400 W. 1150 S., about three miles from the hit-and-run.

Authorities arrived to find the vehicle had rolled multiple times and crashed into a tree.

The passenger, Lawrence, died at the scene.

The driver, Hendricks, went to the hospital in critical condition and was later released.

Toxicology reports would later confirm Hendricks was driving under the influence.

Authorities have now issued a warrant for Hendricks’ arrest for possible automobile homicide, a second-degree felony.

Officials said Hendricks was last reported to live in the Layton area.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Hendricks to call Det. Read at (801) 778-6632 or Ogden dispatch at (801) 629-8221.