Brooke and Britt gave Bellefit corsets a try after giving birth to their little ones. The corsets are FDA approved medical grade devices that promise to help your body recover and bounce back after pregnancy. They offer sizes and options for every size and shape. Go to bellefit.com for more information.
Beauty Buzz: Do postpartum corsets really work?
-
Beauty Buzz Gift Guide
-
Beauty Buzz: How to pump up your lashes
-
Beauty Buzz: Magnetic Lashes
-
Beauty Buzz: Dancing with the Stars Tanning Lotion
-
Utah Valley Hospital screens new mothers for postpartum depression
-
-
Beauty Buzz: Concealer trick to cover almost anything
-
Beauty Buzz: Lip routine for winter
-
Finding light during postpartum depression
-
Dove apologizes for ad: We ‘missed the mark’ representing black women
-
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ hits $1 billion worldwide
-
-
New Cristiano Ronaldo bust revealed that actually looks like him
-
New Cristiano Ronaldo bust revealed that actually looks like him
-
The 2017 supermoon: How to see it and get the best photo