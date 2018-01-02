× Utah ranks No. 9 in most ‘moved out of’ states for 2017

Utah – Utah ranked No. 9 on a list of most moved from states in 2017, according to a study conducted by United Van Lines, a large household goods mover.

Utah is the only state from the western U.S. that made it to the list of the top ten outbound states. Most of the states came from the northeast, where 57 percent of all moves were outbound moves, the study found.

Utah was said to be the third fastest growing state in the country in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. However, most of the growth was said to come from births, rather than people relocating to the state.

The top ten states with the highest outbound moves, according to United Van Lines, can be seen below:

Illinois New Jersey New York Connecticut Kansas Massachusetts Ohio Kentucky Utah Wisconsin