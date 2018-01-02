× Taylorsville homicide suspect arrested in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Authorities in California have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in Taylorsville last month.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, just before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, 36-year-old Shaun Eugene Fleming of Utah was taken into custody following a call to check on a woman whom was staying at a motel in Palm Springs. (See full text from Palm Springs PD below.)

Authorities said the caller believed the woman was in danger, and that the man she was with was wanted for murder.

Police said upon arrival, the two individuals refused to leave the room, but after several minutes came out.

The man had several fake ID’s in his possession but was eventually found to be Shaun Fleming- the suspect wanted by the Unified Police Department for the death of Toussaint “TJ” L’Ouveture Tyler Jr. on December 10.

Fleming was arrested without incident. The woman was not injured.