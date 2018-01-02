× New Salt Lake City Council members take Oath of Office

SALT LAKE CITY – Four City Council Members took an Oath of Office Tuesday in Salt Lake City.

James Rogers and Erin Mendenhall were both re-elected, and Chris Wharton and Amy Fowler were sworn in for the first time, on the east steps of the City & County Building.

“I am humbled to again serve the residents of my District and the City for another term,” said Council Member James Rogers, the city’s District One representative.

In a press release, Rogers outlined several issues he wanted to address during his term in city council:

“James has many initiatives he would like to address during his term in office, but chief among these is his desire to focus on the rehabilitation of District One’s neglected residential, commercial, and community areas. James has spent the last five years overseeing the redevelopment and revitalization of the Northgate Park on 825 North/ 300 West, in Salt Lake City. He has witnessed firsthand the tremendous benefits that not only come from the beautification of such an area, but the quantifiable impact that such improvement brings to the community in terms of safety, new business, tax revenues, other growth opportunities.”

Salt Lake City’s District 1 covers areas to the west, including parts of Rose Park and the Salt Lake City International Airport.

“I look ahead with renewed vigor at meeting the needs of my District neighbors and focusing on the many issues before us as a City,” said Council Member Erin Mendenhall, the District Five representative sworn into her second term.

Mendenhall represents the Ballpark, Central City, East Central City, East Liberty Park, Liberty Wells, and Wasatch Hollow areas. She also serves on the Utah Air Quality Board, Quality Growth Comission, and the Wasatch Front Regional Council’s Transportation Committee.

Chris Wharton was sworn into his first term as a representative of Salt Lake City’s District Three. “District Three is a great place to work, play and live. I am thrilled to tackle the challenges in our path to a better City,” he said.

District three includes neighborhoods in the lower and upper avenues, Capitol Hill, West Capitol Hill, Guadalupe and Federal Heights.

According to a press release, “Chris serves as a court-appointed advocate for children and has donated hundreds of hours of service through organizations like the ACLU of Utah, the Rocky Mountain Innocence Center, Equality Utah, and the Utah State Bar.”

Amy Fowler, who was also sworn in on her first term, said, “I am proud of all that my District has to offer and of the people who live there. I eagerly assume the responsibility of serving and representing District Seven and our Capital City.”

District Seven includes the Sugar House, Nibley Park, Forest Dale, Westminster, Highland Park and Country Club neighborhoods, the Sugar House and Brickyard Plaza commercial areas, Westminster College, Highland High School, Sugar House Park and Forest Dale and Nibley Park golf courses.

Fowler described her commitment to defending the rights of all types of people in a statement:

“Amy is a champion and serves as the voice for many who are underrepresented and has spent her career defending the rights of those who end up in the criminal justice system. She believes government should reflect the needs and desires of all people and she is a strong advocate for governmental transparency and accountability.”

The Salt Lake City Fire Department Choir, the Salt Lake City Police Motor Squad and Young Eagles Rugby helped welcome the sworn in council members at the ceremony.